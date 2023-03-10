New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Nicki Nicole, Miley Cyrus, Som Rompe Pera, and more

Happy Friday! To get the weekend started we havea round up of 10 new songs released this week from some of your favorite artists, and rising stars.

1. Maluma - La Reina

Just in time for Women’s History Month, Maluma drops “La Reina.” The song dedicated to women everywhere comes with a moving music video starring women from all walks of life.The video speaks for itself and is a must watch.



2. Nicki Nicole - NO voy a llorar :‘)

Nicki Nicole drops her first single of 2023, and it’s personal. “I used to go into the studio to unwind, obviously, to make music, which I love. But I found a sweet spot between music, what I feel, and what I’m creating, that I can heal with,” she said in a statement. ”I am very shy when it comes to talking about myself, but in a studio or through a microphone, emotions come out that even I am grasping at the moment. Like my previous work, I’ve been doing a lot of music that represents me. But with everything I have been creating and living these last few months, I feel like I know myself 100%, and I’m showing a very personal and intimate part of myself. “NO voy a llorar :‘)”, is very personal.“

3. Marco Mares - vuelvo a ti

Marco Mares releases his album Los Feliz. The 12 track album blends genres like Pop, R&B, rock, and reggae, making for a fun and easy listening experience. The singer-songwriter and guitarist from Mexico City, Mexico, was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Latin Grammys and delivers amazing music. The whole album is great, but check out “vuelvo a ti” while you’re here.

4. Miley Cyrus - River

Miley Cyrus blesses the world dropping her album Endless Summer Vacation. The album includes “River.” Fresh off her record breaking song “Flowers,” the singer is making 2023 her year. The music video is trending on YouTube gaining 1.9 million views in 14 hours.

5. Som Rompe Pera - “Cumbia pa tu Madre”

Som Rompe Pera, a fiery cumbia punk band made up of brothers releases their new album Chimborazo. Born and raised in the deep outskirts of Mexico City, they continue to keep the legacy of marimba music alive. The 12 original track album ombines modern cumbia, tropical dance beats, psychedelic, and punk, and includes the banger, “Cumbia pa tu Madre.”

6. Becky G - Arranca ft. Omega

Becky G releases the fun and groovy “Arranca.” Featuring the Dominican star Omega, it’s a certified mamba bop that will have you moving your waist. It comes with a music video shot on the beach where the Latina looks incredible

7. Benny Sings - Pyjamas ft Remi Wolf

Benny Sings and Remi Wolf collaborate for the dreamy love song, “Pyjamas.” The track is catchy, and comes with a perfectly strange music video.

8. Dalex- BORA BORA

Dalex gets romantic with reggaeton in his new single “BORA BORA.” The artist has a unique style, combining pop, hip hop, R&B, with a classic reggaeton sound. It comes with a fun music video that looks like it was shot with an old video camera.

9. Conexión Divina - La Receta

Conexión Divina, a Gen Z Mexican American female trio releases “La Receta” ahead of their debut studio album, 3 Mundos. The song was written by Ashlee Valenzuela and comes with a music video showing Liz Trujillo, Sandra Calixto and Valenzuela traveling in space.

10. Sebastian Esquivel, Alex Favela - RZR Rojo

Sebastian Esquivel, a ﻿new face of regional Mexican music that got his start on TikTok, has been enjoying his rise to the top of charts. The young artist collaborates with Alex Favela to bring “RZR Rojo.”