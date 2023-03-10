Oscars 2023: How, when and where to watch

It’s that time of the year. After a couple of months of Awards Season, the Oscars are here to wrap it all up, handing out the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry. Last year’s event were highly discussed, so we can expect The Academy to work as hard as possible to deliver a memorable and fun show, one that can compete with our shortening attention spans.

When are the Oscars?

The Oscars will air Sunday March 12th, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show begins at 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET.

How to watch them?

If you have cable, the Oscars are broadcast live on ABC. They can also be screened live from the ABC app.

If you don’t have cable, there are plenty streaming services that will air the show, most of which require some sort of Live TV feature, like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you don’t have these any of these, they offer some free trials that you could take advantage of. In the case of having already used up these trials, try DIRECTV stream. This service is pretty new and thus unlikely for you to have already created an account for it, and includes a bunch of channels, among them, ABC.

Who’s hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars

This year’s Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. This is his third time doing the job. The evening’s presenters are varied and include Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas,Michael B. Jordan, Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, Halle Bailey, and more.

Are there any performers?

There are multiple musical performances this year, including Rihanna, performing the Academy Award nominated “Lift Me Up,” Lenny Kravitz performing the “in memoriam” segment, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, and more.