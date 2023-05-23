Bizarrap is one of Time Magazine’s Next Generation Leaders

Bizarrap has had a year of breaking records, but he’s been around for years. Time Magazine has selected him as one of their Next Generation Leaders, putting him alongside celebrities like Florence Pugh, the K-Pop band NewJeans, and Australian tech CEO Melanie Perkins.

The 24 year old Argentinean producer and DJ, born Gonzalo Julián Conde, has been sharing music on YouTube since 2017, becoming a specter over Latin American music. In a few short years, he’s collaborated with René Pérez Joglar, Shakira, Nathy Peluso, and more, creating hits after hit.

“Most notably, his January track with Shakira, in which she addressed cheating rumors about her husband for the first time, exploded in popularity, breaking several Guinness World Records. Suddenly, it had become much more difficult for Bizarrap to fade into the background,” reads the Time article.

The article argues that despite his meteoric rise, Bizarrap is still a figure whose main focus is the music, no matter the records that are broken and the personalities with whom he’s collaborating. “I make music every day,” said Bizarrap to Time. “I like thinking about ideas for my videos, making teasers. I’m always thinking about the next step.”

Over the past weeks, Bizarrap has been sharing clips and photos of his first solo concerts, an achievement that he’s excited about. He’s dropped a song with Arcangel and there’s much more to come.

