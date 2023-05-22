Shakira shares a new picture with Bizarrap, while Piqué posts one with Clara Chía

Gerard Piqué can’t respond with a song when Shakira releases diss tracks about him, but still, people believe he finds a way to keep the conversation about the two going.

The Colombian singer recently shared a new picture with Bizarrap, the Argentine DJ and record producer behind Shakira’s breaking record “Music Sessions Vol. 53,” and in less than an hour, the former soccer player “responds” with a post featuring Clara Chía.

While it is still unknown if the musicians met to record another hit, fans speculated that Shakira and Bizarrap might be working on a remix version of “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53.”

In early May, Gerard quipped that he would jump on a track with the Argentine producer, although he is not a singer. During a conversation with Ibai Llanos, he said it would be a big shot. The idea emerged while they discussed “La velada del Año III,” featuring Rosario Flores, Ozuna, Quevedo, Maria Becerra, and more.

“If someday a Bizarrap session is done with me, it would not be a shot; it would be something really big; we are talking about a bottle of 5 liters or 10 liters of powerful drink,” he said confidently. “A shot seems little to me,” he added. Ibai couldn’t hold his laughter, joking, “A Bizarrap session with you would be regrettable.”

“Beware of a song that I think is going to play at the Metropolitano: ‘It was not your fault, nor was it my fault,” he said, quoting Shakira’s hit song “Monotonia.”

In January, Llanos joined the wave and shared a video singing the viral song of Shakira featuring Bizarrap. The Streamer of the Year award winner at the 2023 Esland Awards appears belting “Session Vol. 53” from the top of his lungs despite his friendship with Gerard Piqué.

Shakira and the retired Spanish soccer player went their separate ways in 2022 after 11 years together. Following the split, the 45-year-old artist returned to music with a volcano-strength force and dropped rocks left and right, including her most recent singles, “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía.”