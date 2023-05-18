Shakira’s lawyer reveals if Piqué will take action after the release of the official video for ‘Acróstico’

After the worldwide release of the music video for “Acróstico,” rumors of a feud between exes Shakira and Gerard Piqué began circulating, alleging the Colombian singer didn’t ask the Spanish retired soccer player permission to feature their sons Milan and Sasha.

Despite the beautiful clip showing the children’s vulnerable side, journalist Lorena Vázquez affirmed Piqué wasn’t aware of the video. “What surprises me the most about all this is that if your children appeared in one place, you would have to ask the other parent for permission. And the most surprising thing about this issue is that Gerard Piqué learned that his children participated in this video clip when it was out,” she said.

After the claims, Pilar Mañé, Shakira’s lawyer, broke the silence and clarified the rumors, assuring there are no issues regarding the kids’ participation in the music video. “I believe that what Shakira does is always done well, and the children are preserved at all times. The situation is now great. I have no news that anything is wrong,” said the lawyer, as El Heraldo de Mexico reported.

Shakira’s lawyer added that she could only “adjudicate a legal opinion, not personally” and stated that the relationship between the “Monotonía” singer and Gerard Piqué is under control. “Everything is arranged; everything is fine. He is going to visit the children. Everything works. You can rest now,” she concluded.

The song is a special tribute to her children, with a series of clips that include adorable photos of them as babies. “This year Milan has written songs that have made me tear up with joy and Sasha has dedicated hours to the piano, discovering his voice,” Shakira wrote on social media. “They have both been by my side in the studio and after listening to this song dedicated to them they asked to be a part of it.”

She continued, “They have felt it and interpreted themselves for themselves, with the passion and feeling of someone who was music inside of them. Milan and Sasha, is beautiful to see how you open your wings to start to make your dreams come true.”

“There is nothing that makes me feel more complete than being your mom,” she concluded.