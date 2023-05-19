Shakira demonstrated her support by attending her niece Isabella Mebarak’s art exhibition in Miami

Undoubtedly the Mebarak family has an artistic vein! Now that Shakira revealed her sons have what it takes to become musicians, the Colombian singer’s niece Isabella Mebarak continues leaving a mark after presenting an art exhibition in Miami.

The intimate event welcomed art lovers and some of Mebarak’s family members, including her dad Tonino, aunt Shakira and little cousins Milan and Sasha Piqué Mebarak. Fan videos show Isabella and Shakira taking photos together and mingling with the attendees.

Shakira at an art show for her niece Isabella Mebarak in Miami last night. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/ygng0FxRbN — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) May 19, 2023

The art exhibition appears to be hosted by Aura Copeland, the Founder of Les Couleurs Miami Beach Magazine.

Isabella Mebarak is a 24-year-old artist and TikToker with an active social media presence of over 14.7K followers. Earlier this year, Shakira supported her niece after she designed a limited-edition merchandise in honor of the record-breaking Latin pop star.

Isabella created the sold-out sweatshirt “Women don’t cry; women get cash in” (Las mujeres no lloran, las mujeres facturan).

The young artist is the daughter of Shakira’s eldest brother and right-hand, Tonino. He has been part of her team for years and worked as the road manager for the Dorado World Tour.