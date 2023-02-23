Meet Isabella Mebarak: Shakira’s niece who designed the sweatshirt inspired by the Pique diss track

Isabella Mebarak is a 24-year-old artist who is also Shakira’s niece. While the young illustrator and TikToker has a professional career as a designer and an active social media presence with 14.7K followers, it is known that she never used her relationship with her famous aunt to grow professionally. Therefore, it is not surprising that fans of the singer were unaware of their connection when the Colombian superstar mentioned her on social media.

The record breaking Latin popstar took to social to reveal the limited-edition merchandise available in her store, a sweatshirt with the phrase: ‘women don’t cry, women get even/cash in’ (Las mujers no lloran, las mujeres facturan). In her post, Gerard Piqué’s ex, wore the new sweatershirt and with exclamations and mentioned that it was designed by her niece and is available in her store.

Shakira’s collaboration with Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap on the song BZRP Music Sessions #53, has not only broken records and gone viral, but it has also kept the Colombian star and her ex, Pique, in the headlines every day. The lyrics clearly call out her ex and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia. Now, leveraging the popularity of the song, the world-famous singer is releasing a sweater designed by her niece.

Shakira’s 2023 has been fantastic so far. She has recently announced a collaboration with another Colombian global sensation, Karol G, on a new song called “TQG”. Fans are going crazy with excitement, especially after their latest teaser on social media and in Times Square. The song is set to be officially released on February 24th.