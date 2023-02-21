Shakira and Gerard Piqué were some of this Carnival’s most popular costumes

Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s break up continues to have an impact. The couple made an indirect appearance in an unexpected place: this year’s Carnival parades and celebrations hosted across Colombia, Brazil, Spain and more.

Videos shared on social media showed that crowds can’t have enough of Shakira’s song with Bizarrap. These clips showed people wearing all manner of creative outfits, including dancers dressed up as Shakira on her video with Bizarrap singing along to the song, people dressed in their Barcelona soccer kits with Piqué’s number on their backs, floats in the shape of Casio watches and Twingo vehicles, and more.

Shakira and Bizarrap’s song broke numerous records and became a worldwide success. ﻿In early February, Shakira’s audience on Spotify grew to 69.7 million listeners, overtaking Bad Bunny as the most popular Latin American artist on the platform. This is also the first time that the title has been held by a woman.

“I feel humbled and grateful though I’m only one among millions of women out there who have so much to say and offer,” wrote Shakira at the time. “Women of all races, ages and conditions.”

While there’s no date yet for Shakira’s upcoming album, fans won’t have to wait long for new music. Shakira is releasing an awaited collaboration with fellow Colombian Karol G. The song is titled “TQG” and it’s a part of Karol G’s new record, “Mañana Será Bonito”, which will be released on February 24.