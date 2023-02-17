Shakira releases new merch inspired by Gerard Piqué break up song

Shakira and Bizarrap’s hit song continues to create waves. Shakira took to social media to promote some new merch, which feature one of the song’s most iconic lines inspired by her break up with Gerard Piqué.

©Shakira



Shakira wears her new sweatshirt

Shakira teased the merch on her Instagram, sharing a photo of herself wearing a white sweatshirt with a logo and one of the song’s most famous lyrics. “Women don’t cry, women pay their bills,” it reads, showing an illustration of Shakira in the famous video. While the sweatshirt is all white, Shakira’s illustration features bright colors, including pink, light blue and yellow.

In a second story, Shakira shared that the sweatshirt was designed by her niece, Isabella Meberak, and that it will only be available for a limited amount of time. She also provided the link to her followers, which take the user to Shakira’s digital store. The sweatshirt is valued at $60 and appears to have been sold out within five hours, when she first shared the story.

Shakira and Bizarrap’s song, titled “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” has been an incredible hit for both performers.

In the case of Shakira, the song is her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 15 years. For Bizarrap, the achievements are even more notable, with the success of the song making him the first Argentine artist to debut and appear in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. He’s also the first Argentine artist to have over a 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify.