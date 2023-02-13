First look at the official artwork for Shakira and Manuel Turizo’s upcoming song

The rumors were true! Days after Shakira’s alleged new track leaked on social media, it was confirmed that the Colombian has a new song with Manuel Turizo indeed. Weeks after her worldwide success of “Session 53” featuring Bizarrap, a new single has been revealed under the name “Copa Vacia,” which translates to English as “Empty Cup.”

The song’s cover image features the 46-year-old star as a pink-haired mermaid with her arms wrapped with a marine rope. To date, it is unknown if the star will continue throwing jabs at her ex-partner Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, as she previously did with her recent hits “Te Felicito,” “Monotonía,” and “Session #53.”

🧜‍♀️ Take a look to the official artwork for Shakira’s upcoming new single “Copa Vacía” ft. Manuel Turizo… Soon!

🧜‍♀️ Así luce la carátula oficial del próximo sencillo de Shakira, “Copa Vacía” con Manuel Turizo… ¡Pronto! pic.twitter.com/mvbYYjpOAk — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) February 12, 2023

According to Dímelo King, a platform specializing in urban music in Colombia, the singer-songwriter and Turizo recorded their first song together. The Spanish-language track translates to English: “I’ve been thirsty for a while; I don’t know why I’m thirsty for you. I’m left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup.”

Shakira is reportedly also releasing new music with fellow Colombian Karol G

The 32-year-old star recently announced the release of her upcoming album Mañana Será Bonito (Tomorrow Will Be Pretty), which is expected to have many collaborations, including Shak, Anitta, and Kim Petras.

According to 20 Minutes, the pair met up to write an “empowering” song that shed light on Shakira’s heartbreak and would join forces for a music video. Karol G fueled those rumors after attending a basketball game wearing a graphic tank top that reads, “Te quedó grande.”

Shakira’s triumphant music return has placed her on top of the charts and secured her three nominations to Premio Lo Nuestro. The Colombian recording artist would compete during the 35th edition of the Latin music show in the categories of Female Pop Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year – Pop, and Song of the Year – Pop-Urban.