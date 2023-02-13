Shakira sent Rihanna a sweet message before the Super Bowl

Shakira knows that icons support other icons. Yesterday, before Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance, Shakira sent her a sweet message and wished her luck on her historic performance.

Shakira sent her message via Twitter, taking the opportunity to share a photo of the two of them on the set of “Can’t Remember To Forget You”. The photo shows the two laughing behind the scenes of their video, with Shakira leaning on Rihanna. “Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show, Rih!” wrote Shakira.

“Can’t Remember To Forget You” was released in the year 2014, as a part of Shakira’s self titled album. The song is a fusion of reggae and pop, and was an international hit. It was also Shakira’s highest Billboard-ranking song at the time. When speaking about their relationship, Shakira shared that the two were friends. “She is still the girl next door, approachable and humble,” Shakira said to The Sun On Sunday the year of the song’s release. “We are friends and text each other, but our lives are in different geographic places.”

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance drew polarized reception from viewers. While many loved it, some people claimed it was too simple, and like it needed more intensity. Still, all audience members were surprised when Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. She gave birth to her first son last May.

A couple of years ago, Shakira performed in the Super Bowl Halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez. Her occasion represented an opportunity to celebrate Latinos on one of the world’s largest stages, with both performers joined by Bad Bunny and J Balvin.