Rihanna reveals she’s pregnant at Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child. At her awaited Super Bowl halftime performance, she wore a red outfit that emphasized her pregnant belly, and made the reveal to a thrilled audience.

Rihanna at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is expecting her second child with her partner A$AP Rocky, using one of the world’s largest stages to share the news. She confirmed her pregnancy shortly after her performance.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had their first child, a baby boy, in May of last year. "Rihanna adores being a mom and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. Her and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together," said a source to Entertainment Tonight. "They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it."

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance was a celebration of her extensive career, featuring some of her biggest hits and collaborations. The performance featured no outfit changes and no major dance sequences, focusing on the music itself and on Rihanna’s vocals. She kicked off and concluded her performance atop a platform that hovered 100 feet over the football field.

Rihanna released her last record in the year 2016 and hadn’t performed onstage since 2018, setting a high bar for her comeback. She came back to the global spotlight last year, releasing the songs “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again”, featured in the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack. “Lift Me Up” earned nominations for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. Fans are awaiting the release of her new record, which has yet to be announced.