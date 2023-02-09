More details about Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s complex separation agreement

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have made headlines nonstop since they announced their separation in June 2022. Although they weren’t married, their split came with lawyers and a separation agreement that took until December to settle.

While many details are still private, Ramón Tamborero, Piqué‘s lawyer, recently shared some information about the agreement, and why it took so long to finish.

The singer and retired actor share Milan,10, and Sasha,8, who have always been their main concern in the split. “Both have shown great intelligence. They have made a great effort for the good of their children,” the lawyer told La Vanguardia, per HOLA!

He also noted that money was never a reason for conflict between the pair and that both parties were always willing to negotiate to avoid going to trial. The main point of contention was about their children.

Shakira wanted to move to Miami with their kids, and Piqué eventually accepted, but with certain conditions. They left in writing the visits and periods in which the boyfriend of Clara Chia can spend time with the children.

As for why it took so long, he said the agreement was complex. “Songs aside, it required a seven-month negotiation. The agreement was complex and required preparatory meetings. The decisive meeting before the signing lasted thirteen hours,” he said. Once everything was settled, the final signing only took fifteen minutes.

Even though the agreement got signed, there was still unfinished business for Shakira who dropped the internet-breaking song “BZRP Music Sessions #35” at the start of the year. Tensions have been high following the release of “Bzrp Music Sessions #53,” between Shakira, Piqué, and his parents, who are also her neighbors,Montserrat Bernabeu and Joan Piqué. “You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the Treasury debt,” she sings in Spanish.

Following the release, Shakira reportedly put a life-size witch on her balcony facing her ex- parents in law’s house. Viral videos also showed her seemingly blasting the song.

According to journalist Marc Leirado Millan, his parents considered moving after she threw several parties, including on her birthday February 2. But they are waiting it out because of Shakira’s plans to move to Miami.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was supposed to leave on January 3, but because of the health of her father, William Mebarak, she is delaying her trip until June.