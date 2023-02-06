Shakira is reportedly worried about the health of her father; Mr. William Mebarak will have surgery in Barcelona

Shakira kicked off 2023 with the right foot, musically speaking; however, her personal life is not so good after her dad, Mr. William Mebarak, might have been taken to the emergency room in Barcelona and could undergo surgery, as reported by several Spanish media outlets.

The Colombian global sensation, which just broke records for her latest hit “Session 53” and turned 46 on February 2, is taking another pause to focus on the delicate health of her father, who supposedly was scheduled for an operation on Monday, February 6. However, as reported by La Vanguardia, the procedure has been postponed “for strictly medical reasons” and might happen in the coming weeks.

©GettyImages



The 91-year-old Colombian singer’s dad has been dealing with health issues for a while.

The outlet also pointed out that once Mr. Mebarak’s health is stabilized, the Barranquilla native will continue with her plans of moving to Miami with the sons she shares with Gerard Piqué.

Why Shakira’s dad had to go to the hospital?

In 2022, Shakira’s father suffered a fall. Due to head trauma, he had to be rushed to the hospital by ambulance. Since then, the author has been in and out of the hospital because his recovery process has been slow.

Shakira has been helping her father recover his motor skills. “Guys, I’m getting a lot of concern that I was recently seen in an ambulance in Barcelona. I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (May 28th) when my dad, unfortunately, had a bad fall, and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now,” she tweeted.

©GettyImages



Shakira’s dad will have another surgery in Barcelona

At the time, Shakira also shared a photo kissing her New York City-born Lebanese dad. “Please send all your best wishes his way, and thank you all as always for all of your love and support,” she added.

The global sensation then shared a video alongside her dad. The clip shows the Colombian star holding posters with words written in Spanish while Mr. William reads them. According to Shakira, the exercise is part of his cognitive therapy techniques. “With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with your immense love,” she wrote.