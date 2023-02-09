Shakira’s hilarious kid-friendly version of her new song: ‘Patitos como tú’

Shakira’s new song with Bizarrap has definitely made an impact worldwide, not only because of the controversial divorce between the Colombian singer with Gerard Piqué, but also because the track is incredibly catchy, quickly becoming a fan-favorite song in different countries.

And while the song is popular for containing post-breakup lyrics, it seems kids also love the melody, despite not knowing what it is about. Many parents have shared sweet videos of their children singing along to Shakira ‘s latest song, changing the lyrics from “Pa’ tipos como tú,” to “Patitos como tú.”

“At different times of the day I can hear kids in my neighborhood singing ‘patitos como tú.’ Shakira is stuck in our heads,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “My daughter sings the famous song in her own version ‘Patitos como tu u u u u.”

PATITOS como tú, uh uh 🎶 pic.twitter.com/UepzgXOAOE — Gal GaNot (@sinlavuelta) February 2, 2023

“Pa’ tipos como tú,” translates into “For guys like you,” while “Patitos como tú,” translates into “Duckies like you,” which makes the song even more funny for kids that are obsessed with the track. “Dad, can you play the duckies song,” one kid asked his dad, “which one?” he replied, before his daughter started singing her version of the song.

This has caused parents to sing the kid friendly version of the song, with online users adding that they can’t stop hearing it that way after seeing many viral videos of kids singing along.