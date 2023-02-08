Shakira’s upcoming project might be a song featuring Manuel Turizo: listen to the leaked track here!

Shakira’s alleged upcoming album is the gift that keeps on giving! The Colombian singer is pouring her heart out after her separation from retired soccer player Gerard Piqué and is using music to vent. Now that she successfully released her trilogy “Te Felicito,” “Monotonía,” and “Sessions #53,” more things are coming.

Karol G teased a possible collaboration with the 46-year-old star; now, an alleged new duet with Manuel Turizo has leaked on social media. According to Dímelo King, a platform specializing in urban music in Colombia, the singer-songwriter and Turizo recorded their first song together.

The Spanish-language track translates to English: “I’ve been thirsty for a while; I don’t know why I’m thirsty for you. I’m left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup.”

The Mirror also assured that Shakira has been working on her next album for a while; however, after her split from Piqué, she had to modify a few tracks.

“Her next album will definitely be a revealing record, and she will have no qualms about letting everyone know what happened,” a source revealed to the outlet. “She was working on another record before having suspicions about infidelity, so those songs are being rewritten with new endings to give fans a fuller picture of the truth.”

Shakira’s triumphant music return has placed her on top of the charts and secured her three nominations to Premio Lo Nuestro. The Colombian recording artist would compete during the 35th edition of the Latin music show in the categories of Female Pop Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year – Pop, and Song of the Year – Pop-Urban.