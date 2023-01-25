Karol G unveils new album: Potential collaborations with Shakira, Anitta, Kim Petras and more

Karol G is coming with new music! The Colombian singer is preparing for the release of her upcoming album ‘Mañana Será Bonito (Tomorrow Will Be Pretty),’ which is expected to have many collaborations, including rumors of a new song featuring Anitta and Kim Petras.

The talented artist shared the exciting news on January 25. “Finally, finally,” she wrote on social media. “Today I announce a project that I’ve dedicated so much love and time to. I just know that for me and for everyone else, Mañana Será Bonito.”

Carla morrison 😭❤️Será parte del álbum De KAROL G que emoción Dios Mío Dos Diosas juntas ✨ pic.twitter.com/qBE07ACVqn — .CAIRO🇺🇸 (@WuillansG1) January 25, 2023

Karol G has yet to reveal the official release date, however online rumors also indicate that the new album could be released on February 14, but nothing has been confirmed. However a collaboration between the Colombian singer and Carla Morrison has been revealed, as the Mexican musician wrote on Instagram, admitting that she is excited to be part of this project.

According to 20 Minutes, Shakira is also on the list of collaborators for Karol G’s new album. The outlet reported that the pair met up to write an “empowering” song that shed light on Shakira’s heartbreak, and would even be joining forces for a music video. Karol G fueled those rumors after attending a basketball game wearing a graphic tank top that reads, Te quedó grande.’

This would be the strait of the rumored collaboration of Karol G x Anitta x Kim Petras! 👀🔜⏳️



pic.twitter.com/ilBAZd1jfE — Karol G Crave (@KarolGCrave) January 23, 2023

Fans have shared their excitement for the apparent collaboration with Shakira, which could be released on February 2 according to another online source.

The latest rumor surrounding the project involves Brazilian superstar Anitta, and Grammy nominated singer Kim Petras, which insiders revealed that a snippet of the new track was previously shared by Karol G on TikTok.