Grammy performers announced: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, and more

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are almost here! The highly anticipated award show will be broadcasted live on CBS on February 5 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT in Los Angeles, and the first round of performers have already been announced.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, viewers will have the opportunity to watch acclaimed Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who is up for three nominations, including Album Of The Year (for Un Verano Sin Ti), Best Pop Solo Performance (Moscow Mule) and Best Música Urbana Album (Un Verano Sin Ti).

Kim Petras and Sam Smith are also included on the list of the performers, with fans expecting to see them perform their hit song ‘Unholy,’ which is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Mary J. Blige is set to perform, as she is nominated for six awards, including Record Of The Year (Good Morning Gorgeous), Album Of The Year (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)), Best R&B Performance (Here With Me), Best Traditional R&B Performance (Good Morning Gorgeous), Best R&B Song (Good Morning Gorgeous), and Best R&B Album (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)).

Kim Petras and Sam Smith perform ‘Unholy’

Lizzo will be gracing the stage with her performance. The acclaimed singer is nominated for five Grammys; Record Of The Year (About Damn Time), Album Of The Year (Special), Song Of The Year (About Damn Time), Best Pop Solo Performance (About Damn Time), and Best Pop Vocal Album (Special).

Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy will also be performing, and more details about the ceremony and additional performers will be revealed in the following days.