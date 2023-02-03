Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Hola February! As we kick off a new month, the estrellas we love have kept busy in multiple ways, celebrating their birthdays, traveling abroad and attending multiple events. Scroll down to have a look at what they’ve been up to:
RELATED:
Piqué hangs out with Irina Shayk and more estrellas we love
Alessandra Ambrosio in a bikini in Brazil & more estrellas we love
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!