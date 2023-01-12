Gerard Piqué breaks his silence after Shakira disses him and his girlfriend Clara Chia

Shakira seems more inspired than ever after her dramatic split with Gerard Piqué. Three months after the release of “Monotonía” where she literally took a bazooka to the heart in the music video, the singer dropped her first single of the year, “BZRP Music Session #53” with Argentine producer Bizarrap.



The fiery song has taken over the internet, and there’s no denying it’s about Piqué, she even found a way to say his and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Martin’s name. After its release, the soccer player took to Twitter, and his response is surprising.

The Colombian has been trending on Twitter, and their song garnered over 8 million streams on Spotify in just 16 hours. On Thursday morning, the soccer player took to Twitter to promote the virtual soccer league that he presides over. “Tomorrow at 9:00 p.m., Chup Chup from the Kings League with all the presidents,” he wrote. But, it’s the next phrase that has people intrigued, “Life can be wonderful.” He also added a clown emoji.

Mañana a las 21h, Chup Chup @KingsLeague con todos los presidentes. La vida puede ser maravillosa. 🤡 — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 12, 2023

While it’s smart that Piqué is taking advantage of the media storm to promote his project, people are having a hard time believing he is feeling anything close to wonderful.

Fans are proudly saying #teamshakira all over the internet, calling the song a “kill shot,” and “diss track.” Shakira not only aims at Piqué, with lines like “Sorry baby I should have thrown you out a while ago,” but at Clara.

In Spanish, Shakira sings passionately, “I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement.” “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio.” Ouch!