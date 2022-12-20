Shakira shares a throwback with Alejandro Sanz for his birthday

Alejandro Sanz celebrated his 54th on Sunday, December 18, and he had a very famous friend thinking about him- Shakira. The singer shared a throwback of them on social media with the sweet caption, “Remembering you on your day dear friend. Happy Birthday.”

The long-time friends released “La Tortura” in 2005 and have had people thinking about them romantically since. They’ve always called each other friends, but fans love imagining them together. “We want to see you guys together,” one user commented on Shakira’s post.

One of the reasons people thought they were dating is their undeniable chemistry. In April, Sanz shared a throwback from their performance of La Tortura on Saturday Night Live in 2005, which received the same comments. “I’m dyinggggg. I wanted them to get married,” wrote a fan.

While Shakira is a single lady following her dramatic split from Gerard Pique, the Spanish musician is in a relationship with contemporary artist Rachel Valdés. Before the painter, he was married to Raquel Perera, with whom he shares children Dylan and Alma. They separated in 2019 after ten years.