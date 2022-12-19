Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia are all out and about with their relationship and enjoying every minute. The couple’s recent PDA-filled vacation in Prague comes months after the former soccer player and Colombian superstar Shakira announced the end of their relationship after 12 years together.

Piqué and Clara were captured outside the Marriott Hotel getting warm and cozy in each other’s arms while enjoying the festive trip alongside Gerard’s brother Marc and his wife, Maria Valls.

©GrosbyGroup



Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia enjoy a PDA-filled vacation in Prague

Gerard and Clara kept things casual during their Czech Republic vacation. The retired Barcelona footballer wore a black jumper paired with a padded jacket, pants, and a black baseball cap. While Clara also wore similar colors and kept warm in a coat, pair of jeans and scarf.

©GrosbyGroup



Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia enjoy a PDA-filled vacation in Prague

Their getaway also comes two weeks after Shakira and Gerard reunited in court on Thursday, December 1, to ratify their child custody agreement.

The former couple, who never married, but had two sons and lived together as a family for over a decade, allegedly came to a suitable arrangement for the benefit of Sasha and Milan.

Both were captured entering and exiting the courthouse with their legal teams and surrounded by the press, which unsuccessfully tried to get some words from the stars.

According to reports, sources revealed Gerard Piqué sacrificed for the benefit of the children, which reportedly will start 2023 in a new school that Shakira has already found for them in Miami.

As reported by “El Gordo y La Flaca” international reporter Jordi Martin, on January 7, 2023, the “Pies Descalzos” singer will head to the United States with her sons as they begin their new school year on January 9. It is also rumored that Piqué is househunting in Miami.