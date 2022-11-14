Shakira and Pique have put up their luxurious Barcelona mansion for sale

Shakira prepares to make her move to the United States, she and Gerard Pique have put their Barcelona home for sale.

According to Marca, their Barcelona home measures 380 square meters and is likely to sell for 12 to 16 million euros.

Así es la casa de Shakira y Piqué en Barcelona, el único bien en común de la pareja se vende por diez millones de euros #Socialité617pic.twitter.com/uipAQt1807 — SOCIALITÉ (@socialitet5) November 13, 2022

The photos of the place were shared by the Twitter account Socialite, showing off its spacious design, game room, bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

A more detailed look of the place shows that the home has an open and beautiful look at the city of Barcelona and that there’s also a football pitch, where Pique and the kids likely spent a lot of time.

Shakira and Pique’s home is located in Esplugues de Llobregat, an exclusive and private area that’s still near the city. Shakira and her children continue to live in their home, and have often shared photos and videos in that space.

Following their split, Pique has been living on his own in the apartment he bought before starting his relationship with Shakira. Per Marca, the apartment is valued at 4 million euros and is now the place where he lives with his new partner, Clara Chia.

Shakira and her children have confirmed their move to Miami after months of back and forth between herself and Pique. According to the Spanish newspaper El Pais, Shakira will be the children’s sole guardian and Pique will get visitation whenever he wants. The meeting between the two and their lawyers reportedly lasted 12 hours, with the situation reportedly being “intense”.