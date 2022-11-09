FIFA is going all out for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. According to Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General, the world will witness a never-seen-before event with exciting moments filled with passion and music. On Sunday, November 20, FIFA will kick off the highly anticipated event with the opening ceremony ahead of the first match between Qatar and Ecuador.

The inaugural show will reportedly welcome Shakira, Dua Lipa, and BTS alongside Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and Aisha, performing the FIFA World Cup theme song ‘’Hayya Hayya.”