Lionel Messi documentary will explore Argentina’s historic Copa America win

While many Cristiano Ronaldo fans would oppose, Lionel Messi is the most influential soccer player in the world.

Messi has become a world wide icon, primarily in Argentina and Barcelona, where he’s faced some of the biggest moments in his career. And while he won plenty of titles with Barcelona F.C., it was only last year that Messi was able to win an international title with his country, a moment that will be immortalized in a Netflix documentary.

©GettyImages



Messi is one of Argentina’s biggest idols

“Sean eternos: Campeones de America” follows Argentina’s historic win, the country’s first international title in 28 years, a period of time where they lost 7 finals.

From the trailer that was released, the film features intimate interviews with key players in the game like Angel Di Maria, and conversations with Messi’s teammates like Xavi Hernandez and Neymar, where they discuss his leadership skills and work ethic.

The film also shows footage recorded in the locker rooms, including an inspiring speech from Messi as he pumps up his teammates minutes before playing the final against Brazil.

“Sean eternos: Campeones de America” premieres on November 3rd, days away from the kick off of the world cup in Qatar. Argentina is one of the tournament’s favorites, with Messi retiring this year. If there’s a year to make a splash, it’s this one.