Gerard Piqué ended 2022 with many changes, professionally and personally. The athlete announced his retirement from soccer, ended his relationship with Shakira, and introduced a new girl into his life. The former F.C. Barcelona has tried to keep his private life away from social media; however, it has been impossible to stay away from the spotlight.

Most recently, the dad of two was captured with his new boo Clara Chía while hanging out with his family.

Gerard Piqué’s parents embrace Clara Chía and welcome her during the holidays

Piqué and his girlfriend traveled to the Cerdanya region to spend Christmas with his family. The images show how Clara is entirely comfortable and integrated into the Piqué family, as she is caught laughing and hugging Joan Piqué and Monserrat Bernabéu, Gerard’s parents.

The recent snaps show how the 23-year-old student seems close and loving to the former player’s mother.

True to the casual style that she has shown since she became prominent in the media, Clara wore a relaxed outfit paired with glasses.

Monserrat, who took the opportunity to take her dog for a walk, seemed to correspond to her son’s girlfriend, as he was chatting with her naturally while he walked by her side.

Next to them, Gerard and his father were also very calm, hugging each other and enjoying their company. Other images also show Piqué‘s maternal grandparents, Montserrat and Amador Bernabéu.