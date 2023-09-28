Bad Bunny will take the stage at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards with a world premiere

Bad Bunny is set to ignite the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards stage with a world premiere performance. The Puerto Rican superstar has garnered a remarkable 15 nominations for this year’s awards, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Latin Artist of the Year in the Global 200 category.

The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards will be broadcast live on Telemundo on October 5th, starting at 7 pm/6c from Miami, Florida. The show will simultaneously air on the Spanish-language entertainment cable channel Universo, the Peacock streaming service, the Telemundo app, and across Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

The global phenomenon is expected to deliver a spectacular performance that will awaken fans. The singer, songwriter, and record producer has been making waves in the music industry since his debut in 2017 and has become one of his generation’s most influential Latin artists.

He has shattered records on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, Top Latin Albums, and Hot Latin Songs charts. He closed out 2022 as Billboard’s Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Latin Artist of the Year (for the fourth consecutive year) and has won 30 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Recent Achievements

Bad Bunny’s latest musical offering, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts in May 2022 (as well as on the Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts). This remarkable feat marked the second time a Spanish-language album had reached the top spot, the first being his own “El Último Tour del Mundo” in 2020.

©Bad Bunny





This year, Bad Bunny has enjoyed a year of firsts. In February, he won his first WWE match at the Backlash event in San Juan. In March, he became the first-ever cover star of TIME magazine in an issue entirely in Spanish.

In April, he became the first Spanish-language artist to headline the Coachella lineup. In July, his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” became the most-streamed album on Spotify. Now, after four years, he returns to the stage of the Billboard Latin Music Awards for a highly anticipated performance.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny accepts the Best Música Urbana Album award for “Un Verano Sin Ti” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

A Star-Studded Lineup

Bad Bunny joins an impressive list of confirmed artists who will take the stage at the awards show. This star-studded lineup includes Calibre 50, Chiquis, Eddy Lover, El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, Justin Quiles, La Factoría, Los Ángeles Azules, Los Sebastianes, Manuel Turizo, Marc Anthony, Marshmello, Myke Towers, Olga Tañón, Nicki Nicole, Pepe Aguilar, Peso Pluma, Sky Rompiendo, Sofía Reyes, Tini, Ximena Sariñana, Yandel, and Yng Lvcas.