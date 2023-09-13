Jennifer Lopez announces highly-anticipated studio album after almost a decade: ‘This Is Me…Now’

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez is preparing to release her ninth studio album after a nine-year hiatus of releasing a collection of audio recordings. Under her new publishing deal with BMG, Lopez is set to drop “This Is Me…Now,” a musical masterpiece that promises to showcase her extraordinary talents and inspire audiences worldwide.

The announcement of “This Is Me…Now” is eagerly anticipated, especially considering it marks JLo’s first solo album since 2014’s “A.K.A.” That previous album soared to No. 8 on the Billboard 200, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. In the eight years since, Lopez has collaborated with artists like Maluma, releasing the soundtrack to “Marry Me” in 2022 under Universal Studios/Sony Music US Latin.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.

Thomas Coesfeld, BMG’s CEO, expressed the label’s enthusiasm about working with Jennifer Lopez, calling her a “global superstar artist, entertainer… a phenomenon.” The partnership between Lopez and BMG promises to deliver an album that not only reaffirms her status as a music icon but also marks a significant moment in her storied career.

Thomas Scherer, BMG’s president of repertoire & marketing for Los Angeles and New York, highlighted the importance of “This Is Me…Now” in Jennifer Lopez’s journey. He described the album as “uplifting and inspiring” and emphasized that it arrives at a point in her career when her message resonates more profoundly than ever.

“This Is Me…Now” boasts an impressive lineup of producers and songwriters, including Hit-Boy, Tay Keith, Yeti Beats, Carter Lang, and more. With 13 tracks, the album is “an exciting musical trilogy” highlighting Lopez’s exceptional talents as a singer, dancer, and actress.