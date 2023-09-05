Jennifer Lopez turns heads in new lingerie ensemble: ‘Take some time to relax’

Jennifer Lopez was feeling herself over the weekend. The Hollywood star decided to share some of the stunning photos from her Intimissimi photoshoot, wearing chic lingerie and showing her modeling skills. She also took a moment to relax and document some of her “Labor Day plans” with her friends in her Los Angeles home.

“When it feels right… Nothing else matters,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram, posting a series of photos wearing a black lingerie ensemble, which featured white lace. The actress wore a glamorous hairstyle and showcased her signature makeup look, including a soft pink lip and a slight smokey eye.

“You are my inspiration every day for having such a beautiful body,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “You look absolutely amazing.” Jennifer also shared a video after an intense week of rehearsals with her dancers, showing her fans and followers what she likes to do to relax when she wants to take a break from her tight schedule.

“It’s Friday night, just finished rehearsals, you know what time it is,” she says in the video while enjoying a glass of Delola cocktail. “You know I’ve been thinking about life and love a lot as I put this project together and one of the things I realize is that you really have to take time to sit back and enjoy your life,” she said, encouraging her fans to “take some time to just relax.”

The singer recently showed her new hair transformation, debuting a new look just in time for fall, seemingly inspired by the 70’s boho chic style. Jennifer revealed her new buttery blond highlights, perfectly framing her face and pairing the gorgeous hairstyle with a matching casual and sophisticated look.