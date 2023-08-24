Jennifer Lopez debuts blonde highlights and boho chic look for fall

Jennifer Lopez is changing up her wardrobe now that a new season is quickly approaching. The Hollywood star, who recently celebrated her 1st wedding anniversary with her husband Ben Affleck, is debuting a new look just in time for fall, seemingly inspired by the 70’s boho chic style.

The 54-year-old singer and actress revealed her new buttery blond highlights, perfectly framing her face and pairing the gorgeous hairstyle with a matching casual and sophisticated look.

Her new highlights come just weeks after she showed off her new bangs. However, it seems like Jennifer prefers to keep her signature look without committing to maintaining bangs, by simply using clip-in bangs when she feels like changing it up.

“Still got me looking like the baddest,” JLo wrote on Instagram and shared photos of her new stunning look. Jennifer paired the look with a structured chocolate blazer over a white blouse, completing the outfit with denim jeans, hoop earrings, and multiple pendant necklaces, including a tribute to her husband, with the name ‘BEN’ around her neck.

JLo also showed off her brown Hermès bag, perfectly matching the ensemble with her signature soft glam makeup look, which includes a soft pink lip. The actress is known for her authenticity, always maintaining the quintessential JLo look on every occasion, from her red carpet gowns to her daily look and business casual outfits.

Jennifer was recently spotted around New York City showcasing her summer ensembles during an outing with her sister and a group of friends. After enjoying lunch at Sadelle’s, Jennifer was seen wearing a white long-sleeved mini dress featuring an intricate pattern with blue and purple hues. Jennifer paired the look with a long gold necklace, statement rings, and big gold hoop earrings. She also wore big sunglasses and rocked a slicked-back bun.