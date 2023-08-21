Jennifer Lopez shares new song lyrics to celebrate her one year anniversary with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating. The couple got married in Affleck’s Georgia estate one year ago today. To commemorate the occasion, Lopez has shared some new images of their wedding day, and has revealed some song lyrics that will be featured in her upcoming record, “This Is Me... Now,” which is dedicated to Affleck.

The post is made up of two photos that show Lopez and Affleck happy, with their wedding day outfits on. The first photo shows Affleck carrying Lopez while the two laugh and the second photo shows the two kissing while some fireworks are captured in the background. “One year ago today,” she wrote in the caption. “Dear Ben, Sitting here alone/ Looking at my ring ring/ Feeling overwhelmed/ It makes me wanna sing sing/ How did we end up here/ Without a rewind/ Oh my/ This is my life… Jennifer.”

“This is Me... Now,” is Lopez’s upcoming record and is a sequel to her 2002 album “This Is Me... Then,” which discussed her relationship with Affleck in many songs and was dedicated to him.

In conversation with Zane Lowe, Lopez discussed her new record. "We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever,” she said in November of last year.

Lopez and Affleck at the premiere of “The Mother”

“The whole message of [This Is Me...Then] is, ‘This love exists. This is a real love.’ Now I think what the message of [This Is Me...Now] is: If you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t. True love does exist and some things do last forever and that’s real,” she said.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002, postponing their wedding due to the media attention. They broke up in 2004, and reunited 20 years later. “This Is Me... Now” is expected at some point this year, and is described as “an emotionally raw and honest project, unlike any she has produced before,” according to a press release.