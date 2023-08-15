Jennifer Lopez brings her signature summer style to New York: See pics of her chic look

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning as she stepped out in New York City. The Hollywood star, who recently made headlines for her impromptu performance in Italy, kept her chic summer style strolling down the streets of the big apple during a recent shopping outing.

The 54-year-old actress was photographed spending some quality time with her sister Lynda Lopez, following her European vacation. The duo was accompanied by JLo’s manager Benny Medina and were seen enjoying some ice cream and heading to Gucci and Ralph Lauren.

After enjoying lunch at Sadelle’s, Jennifer was seen wearing a white long sleeve mini dress featuring an intricate pattern with blue and purple hues. Jennifer paired the look with a long gold necklace, statement rings, and big gold hoop earrings. She also wore big sunglasses and rocked a slicked-back bun.

The singer looked cool with her fresh ensemble amid the warm summer weather. She decided to wear a pair of black flip-flops and her latest favorite accessory, the Le Chiquito mini leather tote by Jacquemus, which she is now carrying everywhere during recent outings.

It seems Jennifer has made a stop in NYC to visit her friends and family, after her trip to Positano, Italy, and before heading back to Los Angeles to reunite with her husband Ben Affleck, and their kids. Jennifer wore similar ensembles during her time in Italy, rocking her signature makeup look, which includes some natural glam, lip gloss, and a subtle smokey eye.

Jennifer recently posed in a pristine white bikini adorned with a Panama hat, sunglasses, and gold earring hoops, showcasing a perfect blend of fashion and leisure, while promoting her new brand Delola.