Jennifer Lopez’s sweet tribute to Ben Affleck: JLo wears t-shirt with poem on his birthday

Jennifer Lopez seemed to be sharing a sweet tribute toBen Affleck on his 51st birthday. The Hollywood star was spotted during a recent outing in Los Angeles, when she was leaving The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills. JLo was seen wearing a casual and chic ensemble, which consisted of black leggings, a white top, black-and-white sneakers and a colorful purse.

The singer completed the look with minimal jewelry and big sunglasses. She also styled her hair in a slicked bun and rocked her signature soft glam makeup look, which included a soft pink lip. However, all eyes were on Jennifer’s T-shirt, as it sent a sweet message.

“You are the soul of the universe, and your name is love,” the top read, quoting a poem from legendary philosopher Rumi, who is known worldwide as one of the most important writers of the Muslim world.

Earlier that day Jennifer took to social media to write a birthday message to her husband, as well as a video of the couple looking happier than ever, driving around Los Angeles and singing along to Sam Cooke’s song ‘Wonderful World.’

“Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!” she wrote. “This is too cute. You glow when you’re with him. Happy birthday Ben!” one person commented, while someone else added, “True love always finds it’s way back.” Jennifer’s celebrity friends also commented, including Alyssa Milano who wrote, “Love you both,” and Lili Estefan adding, “que bellossssss felicidades BEN,” with red heart emojis.