Happy birthday Ben Affleck! Actor is reportedly ‘happy and thriving’

Happy birthday Ben Affleck! Jennifer Lopez’s husband turned 51 on August 15, and according to reports; despite we have seen JLo out and about without him, he is “happy and thriving.”

A source close to the Batman actor told People that “everything is going well in his life. He is happy and content.” Lopez also took to social media to share an adorable video of the pair.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The 54-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman shared a video of them singing along to Sam Cooke’s “(What A) Wonderful World” 1960 love song on Instagram.

“Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!” Lopez wrote in the post’s caption. The clip shows Ben driving while JLo sat glamorously in the passenger seat.

Lopez’s post comes days after they were spotted getting their shopping on in the Hamptons. Ben and JLo visited the Flying Point Surf and Skate store in Southampton, New York, and left with a funny graphic T-shirt written with: “Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again.”

“They were very friendly to the staff and were both very happy that afternoon,” an insider told People. “After exiting, they smiled and started walking down the sidewalk to continue their day.”

Their Hamptons escapade comes a few days after Jennifer celebrated her 54th birthday. To mark the occasion, the singer, actress, and businesswoman shared details of the joyous moments in her On the JLo newsletter.

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez wrote. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there; it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

After her Hampton’s trip, Jennifer appeared in Capri. The star made headlines after entertaining people at the Anema e Core tavern. The superstar left the audience enthralled as she belted out some of her hit songs. Dressed in an enchanting glitzy silver dress, Jennifer Lopez radiated elegance and confidence while singing.

Before her captivating performance, Lopez indulged in the culinary delights of the renowned “Aurora” restaurant in Capri. Sporting her signature grace, she enjoyed a sumptuous dinner that prepared her for the energetic night ahead.