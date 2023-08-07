Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez buy an unexpected T-shirt while shopping in the Hamptons

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue making the best of their summer, and this time, the couple were captured getting their shopping on in the Hamptons. Ben and JLo visited the Flying Point Surf and Skate store in Southampton, New York, and left with a funny graphic T-shirt written with: “Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again.”

“They were very friendly to the staff and were both very happy that afternoon,” an insider told People. “After exiting, they smiled and started walking down the sidewalk to continue their day.”

Their Hamptons escapade comes a few days after Jennifer celebrated her 54th birthday. To mark the occasion, the singer, actress, and businesswoman shared details of the joyous moments in her On the JLo newsletter.

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez wrote. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there; it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she continued. “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”

©On The JLo





Celebration after celebration

July 17th marked the first anniversary of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tying the knot and officially becoming husband and wife. Their whirlwind romance has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions. From their iconic early 2000s romance to their rekindled love story, JLo, and Ben have shown that sometimes, love finds its way back, stronger than ever.

The stars marked their anniversary with a special family lunch at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel. Their children joined them for an enjoyable outing in a classic seafoam Ford Bronco jeep, basking in the sunshine. The couple then continued celebrating at the iconic Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

A special song for Ben

The following day, Lopez decided to share the heartfelt lyrics of her latest song, “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” in a rare edition of her newsletter, “On the JLo.”

The song pays homage to their spontaneous Sin City wedding, and a touching video featured in the post shows Jennifer singing the lyrics makeup-free to show her purest self.