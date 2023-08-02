Jennifer Lopez looks curvy and toned while heading to the gym in the Hamptons

Even at 54, Jennifer Lopez has one of the best bodies out there, and the artist works hard to look as good as she does. She is known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, eating clean with lots of vegetable intake, and also putting in plenty of hours at the gym.

On Tuesday, the artist and businesswoman was photographed heading to her gym in the Hamptons, New York. She looked curvy and toned with a perfect waist in a grey long-sleeved crop top and leggings.

JLo made sure to stay hydrated, carrying two water bottles. She opted for a designer purse instead of a gym bag and looked ready for cardio in trainers.

The trip to the gym comes after she celebrated her 54th birthday. Ben Affleck hosted the special event at their new mansion in Beverly Hills.

How Jlo stays fit



Lopez is often spotted heading to the gym and has her go-to spots around the United States. Two weeks ago, she was spotted at the Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles. The classes typically involve a combination of dance-based cardio exercises, muscular toning, and body-weight exercises and are popular among celebrities and fitness enthusiasts.

While JLo incorporates heavy lifting, and dancing, into her workout routine, we’ve all heard the saying, “Abs are made in the kitchen.” The “Jenny from the Block” singer eats all organic and avoids processed and packaged food. “She needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing,” her trainer Tracy Anderson told People. “It’s all organic, and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food.”

She also drinks a ton of water. Her trainer and life coach, Dodd Romero, told US Weekly she drinks a minimum of seven glasses a day. He said her five-pronged nutrition philosophy is protein, vegetables, fats, carbohydrates, and water, per Women’s Health.

The singer knows it’s important to enjoy the finer and more delicious things in life though, and doesn’t deprive herself of her favorite desserts like chocolate chip ice cream and cookies. “I still eat some of the foods I love, but in moderation. I don’t deprive myself,” she told People.