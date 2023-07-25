Michelle Rodriguez stuns in an orange bikini as she vacations in Sardinia

Michelle Rodriguez is enjoying her summer. The 45 year old actress was photographed in Sardinia, spending some time enjoying the sun, the sea, and some physical activity alongside her friends.

©GrosbyGroup



Michelle Rodriguez in Sardinia

Photos show Rodriguez in an orange bikini, enjoying herself aboard the yacht. One photo shows her getting out of the water and climbing back on top of the yacht, while another shows her bouncing a basketball.

©GrosbyGroup



Michelle Rodriguez in Sardinia

Rodriguez was joined by a male friend, and the two seemed to have a great day aboard a yacht that’s reportedly German made, and valued at £86 million, per The Daily Mail. The ship is equipped with rooms for 12 guests and 29 crew members. It also has a pool, a gym, and a luxury spa.

Following the release of her latest movie “Fast X,” which had a gruling press tour, Rodriguez has been having fun across Europe. While the photographs were taken in Sardinia, earlier this month she was spotted in St. Tropez. The upcoming sequel to the “Fast & Furious” franchises is expected at some point in 2025. While promoting her work, Rodriguez commented on the longevity of the franchise. "22 years strong. Longest standing relationship in Hollywood history," Rodriguez said with a laugh in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It's pretty gnarly. It's wild, right?"

Earlier this year, Rodriguez starred in the succesful “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” alongside Chris Pine, Rege Jean-Page, Justice Smith, and more.

