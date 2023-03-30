Michelle Rodriguez on filming action scenes for ‘D&D’: ‘It was quite scary’

Michelle Rodriguez is opening up about her experience on the set of the long awaited live-action film ‘Dungeons & Dragons.’ The Hollywood star admitted that she was nervous about preparing for the role of Holga the Barbarian, as she wanted to make sure that the film took into consideration “the legacy of millions of people.”

During her recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed that she loves action films, and was asked about how she felt filming ‘D&D’ in comparison to her experience in ‘Fast & Furious.’

“The safety mechanisms are different, the rules are different. You’re not coddled like a little baby, you’re doing dangerous stuff,” she said to the publication. “We were just rotating different stunt guys; it was constant movement on that set for five months straight. Their work ethic is phenomenal, but it was quite scary.”

But despite the complexity of the action scenes, the talented star says everything was done correctly and the result is excellent. “Sometimes, you’re just like, “Yo, wait a minute, should we be doing this?!” [Laughs.] But we did it, and nobody got hurt, and we’re super proud,” she added.

Michelle also explained to Den of Geek that she gained “15 pounds of muscle” for the role, after a rigorous workout routine. “The biggest one was the Holga fight, which you see a little bit of in the trailer. I worked with the team for a month, just developing and fine tuning the sequence. They did a wonderful job, training five people to do their sequences, and shooting at the same time.”