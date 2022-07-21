Watch Michelle Rodriguez in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ first look

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is one of the most awaited blockbusters next year. At San Diego Comic Con 2022, attendees were able to catch a glimpse of some of the lead characters, including Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.

The video was captured by Variety and shows a recording of a brief clip, introducing the film’s leads, which are shown striking a pose in their “Dungeons & Dragons” attire. The film is based on the famous tabletop game franchise, which has been around for years and was brought to the forefront of culture following the release of “Stranger Things” and the characters’ devotion to the game.

It appears like the film’s “D&D” characters will fall in the different categories of the game. Chris Pine has a lute, likely playing a bard, while Rodriguez weilds and axe, suggesting she’s playing a warrior of some sort. The cast is rounded out by Sophia Lillis, who plays a druid, Justice Smith, who plays a wizard, and Hugh Grant, who looks very rich.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” follows a group of thieves who partner up in order to pull off a complex robbery. While the fantasy of it all will make people think of “Game of Thrones,” Chris Pine claims the tone of it is light and comedic. “We had a hell of a fun time making it,” he said to Collider. “It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s ’80s heartfelt; there’s a bit of ‘Goonies’ in there.”

“Dungeons & Dragons” has a big following of fans who are nervous for the film, hoping that it satisfies their demands and that it feels in synch with the soul of the game. Rege-Jean Page said he believes the film will be a “huge sigh of relief for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ fans everywhere.”

Michelle Rodriguez’ last film was “F9: The Fast Saga,” part of the Fast and Furious franchise. She’ll star in “Fast X”, reprising the beloved character of Letty Rodriguez.