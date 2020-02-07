Michelle Rodriguez has glittering red carpet outing with Prince Albert of Monaco

Three leading stars glammed up in honor of our planet on Thursday evening. Among them was Michelle Rodriguez, who shined in a silver metallic dress for the 2020 Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala in Beverly Hills hosted by Prince Albert of Monaco. Leading actresses Sharon Stone and Uma Thurman joined the Fast and the Furious’ star each rocking equally shining looks. As it is, it’s impossible to look away from the actresses, and their sparkly outfit choices only amplified their glam Hollywood presence.

©GettyImages



Michelle stunned in a silver metallic dress

Michelle opted for an off-shoulder gown featuring drop sleeves, thin straps and a sexy slit. The 41-year-old teamed her look with classic black pumps, and wore her hair up in a chic messy bun.

On a much brighter note, Sharon rocked a quirky black and green striped suit. The 61-year-old star gave her outfit a sexy twist by wearing the jacket buttoned over a simple black bra. The Basic Instinct actress accessorized with large hoop earrings and aviator eyeglasses. Kill Bill star, Uma, opted for a classic look in a long-sleeve black sequin gown.

©GettyImages



Prince Albert was honored for his commitment to ocean conservation

Prince Albert, whose mother Grace Kelly was Hollywood royalty, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to the planet and ocean conservation. Although his wife, Princess Charlene and their five-year-old twins Gabriella and Jacques were not in attendance, the Monaco royal was in the company of his daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi.

The 27-year-old slipped into a blue swirl sequins dress with spaghetti straps and a fitted silhouette. Other celebs in attendance were Robin Thicke and his fiancé April Love Geary. Chris Isaak and Macy Gray were scheduled to perform at the star-studded event.