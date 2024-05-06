Camila Cabello was all smiles with Charles Leclerc at the Miami Grand Prix

Camila Cabello was all smiles during her encounter with Charles Leclerc. The fan-favorite singer, who is preparing to release her new album, was in Miami over the weekend enjoying the Miami Grand Prix with her closest friends. Camila proved to be a big fan of the sportsman and even shared a video with the popular TikTok audio.

After Camila’s video went viral, she had the opportunity to meet Charles at the exclusive event. The pair shared a hug and engaged in a friendly conversation at the Ferrari garage, with the athlete commenting on the video, and the singer seemingly blushing. She also revealed that it was her first time attending the race.

Ela conseguiu! Camila Cabello conhecendo Charles Leclerc: “Eu vi aquele TikTok!” pic.twitter.com/Nh2Odl9yng — Portal Camila Brasil (@portalcamilabr) May 5, 2024

The musician was excited to meet Charles, with many online users immediately commenting on their chemistry. Camila wore a black skirt and a matching top, paired with hoop earrings and dark sunglasses. She documented her time at the Miami Grand Prix and posed with the trophy in a video shared online.

Camila is known to spend a lot of time in Miami, and she recently admitted that her new album is “a love letter” to the city. “Miami’s a city where you drive with your windows down and hear Afrobeat, and Reggaeton, and Hip Hop and pop. It’s such a melting pot of music and of culture,” she said during an interview with Paper magazine.

“This is the most confident I’ve been,” she said about her new era, following her hairstyle transformation and her new hyperpop sound, which has been compared to Charli XCX’s. “I love Charli and I love Charli’s music, so I think [comparing us is] a huge compliment,” she admitted.