Camila Cabello parties with Lil Nas X while promoting their new song

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X have released their first song together. To commemorate the special occasion, the two went out partying in Miami, dancing in clubs and sharing the song with many of their fans.

The post is made up of various photos and videos, showing Cabello and Lil Nas wearing amazing outfits as they attended various parties. One photo shows lying on a stretcher, with Cabello sitting next to him and the two smiling at the camera. She captioned the post with some of the song’s lyrics. “He’s wrapped around my pinky finger/ watching the way i mooooove/ more drunk on power than on liquor/ and he knows it’s true/ doesn’t he?”

Cabello and Nas’s collaboration is called “He Knows” and was released a couple of days ago alongside a music video that shows the two having a great time. The song is a part of Cabello’s upcoming record, “C, XOXO,” which appears to be exploring new sounds to Cabello’s career, leaning towards hyper pop, with various of the singles produced by El Guincho, the Spanish musician who’s previously worked with artists like Rosalia.

More about Cabello’s upcoming record

Cabello has teased her upcoming record, sharing that drew inspiration from some of her favorite female artists. “My favorite artists—especially my favorite female artists—make me feel strong and empowered, and it feels cool that I feel like I’ve taken inspiration from that. And, hopefully, I can do that for people with this album, because that’s definitely very much the goal,” she said in an interview with The Forty Five.