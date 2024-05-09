Camila Cabello wears pink balaclava in new trailer for her album: WATCH

Camila Cabello is teasing new visuals for her upcoming album, getting fans excited about her new songs, and new aesthetic for her latest hyperpop era. After going platinum blonde and showing off her new looks, Camila is preparing for the release of her album on June 28, which has been described as a love letter to Miami, and includes edgy outfits and incredible choreography.

“Constant change is the solution,” Camila previously said during an interview with Nylon, when asked about her new transformation for her new era. “She takes trips, and she’s out in L.A. and New York,” she says in the new trailer for her fourth studio album ‘C,XOXO.’

Her new project will include her latest single ‘I LUV IT’ and a new feature with Lil Nas X titled ‘He Knows.’ There’s also a rumored feature with Lana Del Rey, however, this has yet to be confirmed. But fans think it could be true, as the pair shared the stage at Coachella, and have shared their appreciation for each other in the past.

Camila revealed to Nylon that her new album will be an “unfiltered version” of her, adding that she wants to show her appreciation and love for her hometown. “They always said the city would be underwater by now. Then again, that’s what they said about her,” she said to the publication. “I guess they both learned how to swim.”

The trailer shows Camila wearing different ensembles, including a pink balaclava adorned with crystals, paired with a pink swimsuit. She also can be seen wearing a leather jacket, and a blue outfit at the beach.