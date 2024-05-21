Camila Cabello shares intimate details of her former relationship with Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello opened up about how she lost her virginity, revealing her first time was with her then-first boyfriend, Matthew Hussey when she was 20 years old. “That was my first relationship,” she shared on the Armchair Expert podcast. “It was late for my first time.”

Before dating Matthew, Camila said she felt “lonely” as she had never been in a romantic relationship during her teen years. So when she met Matthew backstage during a 2018 appearance on Today, something clicked for them.

According to the singer and actress, her experience wasn’t traumatic. “It was literally lovemaking,” she said of her first intimate moment with Matthew. “It was beautiful.”

Camila noted that Matthew’s background as a relationship coach “honestly made him a great partner” in general. “He was a really great person,” she added. “It was like the perfect first relationship.”

Following her split from Matthew, Camila dated Shawn Mendes. They were together for two years before splitting in November 2021. They briefly reunited in April 2023 before calling it quits again.

Is Camila Cabello dating at the moment?

While Camila Cabello hasn’t confirmed any new relationship, she was all smiles during her encounter with Charles Leclerc. The fan-favorite singer, who is preparing to release her latest album, was in Miami enjoying the Miami Grand Prix with her closest friends. Camila proved to be a big fan of the sportsman and even shared a video with the popular TikTok audio.

After Camila’s video went viral, she had the opportunity to meet Charles at the exclusive event. The pair shared a hug and engaged in a friendly conversation at the Ferrari garage, with the athlete commenting on the video, and the singer seemingly blushing. She also revealed that it was her first time attending the race.