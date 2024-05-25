Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and more

We still have TikTok, for now, and celebrities are posting some epic content on the app. It’s been a long week, so it’s time unwind with some silly content. From weeping at graduations, stunning looks at Cannes, mukbangs, and more, get ready to be entertained with the ten best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner sobs at her and Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet’s graduation
@jennifergarner
Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (I really am ok! 😂 It’s all so sweet, I’m just a puddle. Bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣)♬ Graduation March - Pomp And Circumstance - Instrumental - Zev Weinstein
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez checks out the billboard Netflix put up in LA that has people laughing.
@jlo A Friendly reminder …. ATLAS is now streaming 💥😉 @Netflix #fyp#Atlas♬ original sound - JLO
3. Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera shows off her stunning vocals and new slim figure in Mexico, which she later revealed she almost did get on stage for.
@xtina
Thank you for always giving me, what a girl wants 🇲🇽❤️♬ original sound - Christina Aguilera
4. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton rides a scooter carry on to her private jet.
@parishilton
Jetsetter Barbie 💕👱🏼♀️✈️💕♬ Barbie Girl - Aqua
5. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and her best friends Anastasia Karanikolaou go to Erewhon and do a mukbang in their car with the famously expensive items.
@kyliejenner part 2 on @stassiebaby ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
6. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X tease fans as best friends about to kiss.
@camilacabello our mini film is out now 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 @lil nas x ♬ They Might Kiss x Promiscuous - They Might Kiss & relaxing music & Dj Viral TikToker & Dance Monkey & Make The Girl Dance
7. Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel gets turned away at the Chanel store.
@bethennyfrankel Bye felicia #chanel#ratatouille#appointment#chicago#attitude#interloper#lurch♬ original sound - Bethenny Frankel
8. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria is the icon, moment, and legend, in one of her many amazing looks at the Cannes Film Festival.
@evalongoria @Tony Ward Couture @Maeve Reilly #cannesfilmfestival♬ original sound - Ruthie21😘 - ꧁ Ruthie ꧂
9. Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter has fans demanding she’s in the Legally Blonde prequel with this famous voiceover.
10. Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish shows off a new beat she literally just produced.
@billieeilish
LITERALLY MADE THIS TODAY... DO YOU WANT IT?🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃♬ original sound - BILLIE EILISH