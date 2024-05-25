Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and more©Getty
VIRAL VIDEOS

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and more

Let’s have some fun

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

We still have TikTok, for now, and celebrities are posting some epic content on the app. It’s been a long week, so it’s time unwind with some silly content. From weeping at graduations, stunning looks at Cannes, mukbangs, and more, get ready to be entertained with the ten best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner sobs at her and Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet’s graduation

@jennifergarner

Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (I really am ok! 😂 It’s all so sweet, I’m just a puddle. Bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣)

♬ Graduation March - Pomp And Circumstance - Instrumental - Zev Weinstein

2. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez checks out the billboard Netflix put up in LA that has people laughing.

@jlo A Friendly reminder …. ATLAS is now streaming 💥😉 @Netflix #fyp#Atlas♬ original sound - JLO

3. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera shows off her stunning vocals and new slim figure in Mexico, which she later revealed she almost did get on stage for.

@xtina

Thank you for always giving me, what a girl wants 🇲🇽❤️

♬ original sound - Christina Aguilera

4. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton rides a scooter carry on to her private jet.

@parishilton

Jetsetter Barbie 💕👱🏼‍♀️✈️💕

♬ Barbie Girl - Aqua

5. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her best friends Anastasia Karanikolaou go to Erewhon and do a mukbang in their car with the famously expensive items.

6. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X tease fans as best friends about to kiss.


7. Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel gets turned away at the Chanel store.


8. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is the icon, moment, and legend, in one of her many amazing looks at the Cannes Film Festival.


9. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has fans demanding she’s in the Legally Blonde prequel with this famous voiceover.

10. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish shows off a new beat she literally just produced.

@billieeilish

LITERALLY MADE THIS TODAY... DO YOU WANT IT?🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃

♬ original sound - BILLIE EILISH



