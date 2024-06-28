Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Justin Timberlake, Karol G, Kylie Jenner, Will Smith, and more

Happy Friday! It's the last weekend of June and 2024 is flying by fast! With summer finally here it's time to unwind and have some fun. Get the weekend started by watching hilarious and entertaining content your favorite celebrities posted on TikTok. From Kylie Jenner's gardening era to Jennifer Garner's road trips, here are the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth comes face to face with a giant spider in Australia and totally does not get scared.
2. Karol G
Karol G starts a dance party in front of the Eiffel Tower to her latest amazing track "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido."
3. David Beckham
David Beckham gets summer started on the grill and has fans saying they want someone to look at them how he looks at a mushroom. The former athlete is giving his son Brooklyn Beckham a run for his money when it comes to cooking.
4. Jennifer Garner
Amid her ex-husband Ben Affleck's reported drama with JLo, Jennifer Garner looks carefree and happy visiting West Virginia, which turned 161 years old this week.
5. Will Smith
Will Smith shows off his amazing piano skills, playing his new song, "You Can Make It." It's the second track the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has released this year, and his voice is nostalgic for fans of his music from the late '90s and early '00s.
6. Lele Pons
Lele Pons celebrates her 28th birthday and is surprised by her husband Guaynaa.
7. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner enters her gardening era and shows off some fruits and vegetables growing in her backyard.
8. Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake brings some good vibes after his DWI arrest, taste-testing sour candy backstage with his wife, Jessica Biel, and his team. The singer quipped in the caption it was their "pre-game."
9. Cardi B
Cardi B channels the late Aaliyah and sings along to her new song with Peso Pluma.
10. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore shares throwbacks and recent selfies she took when she felt pretty.