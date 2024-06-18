Jennifer Lopez is planning summer trips amid Ben Affleck split rumors: Report

Jennifer Lopez is getting ready for some much needed relaxation. Despite the fact that she and Ben Affleck have been mired by rumors of a rift, sources claim she’s planning for various trips involving her family and close friends.

©GettyImages



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration

According to a source that spoke to PEOPLE, Lopez is planning her vacation with her family, which might include various locations alongside their closest friends.

Lopez and Affleck have been plagued by rumors of a rifts over the past weeks, with the two attending various events without the other. She then pulled out of her awaited tour, sharing that she wanted to spend time “with her children, family and close friends.”

A source close to Lopez shared that she was “devasted” by having to cancel her tour. “Life is a lot right now. As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself,” said a source. “The decision was something that her team encouraged. Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now.”

©GettyImages



Lopez and Affleck have traveled with their families over the course of their marriage

More about Lopez and Affleck’s vacation

Over the course of their relationship, Lopez and Affleck have spent a lot of time together on trips across Europe. The two have traveled with their kids and by themselves. In 2021, the two confirmed their relationship while on a trip to the Amalfi coast. The couple spent Lopez’s 52nd birthday together, with her sharing various photos on Instagram and confirming the news.

“52, what it do,” Lopez memorably captioned it, showing various photos of herself looking stunning in a bathing suit, including a photo of herself and Affleck sharing a passionate kiss.