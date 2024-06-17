Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day amidst marriage speculation

On Sunday, June 16, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to her husband, Ben Affleck. The post featured a touching black-and-white photo of a young Affleck, which included a simple yet powerful message: “Our hero. Happy Father’s Day.” This public gesture comes at a time when their relationship has been under intense scrutiny, with rumors swirling about potential marital strife and even speculation of divorce.

Lopez and Affleck, affectionately known as “Bennifer,” rekindled their romance in 2021 after nearly two decades apart. Their love story, which began in the early 2000s, captured the hearts of fans worldwide, making their reunion all the more celebrated. However, in recent weeks, the couple has faced significant public interest regarding the stability of their marriage.

Despite the circulating rumors, Lopez’s Father’s Day post is a reminder of their bond, particularly highlighting Affleck’s role as a father. Affleck is a devoted father to his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Meanwhile, Lopez is a proud mother to her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Together, Lopez and Affleck have worked to blend their families, often seen supporting each other’s parenting efforts and celebrating milestones.

Amidst the perpetual media attention and the inevitable rumors that accompany high-profile relationships, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have consistently underscored their commitment to maintaining a strong family unit.

Recently, Lopez was seen departing The Maybourne Hotel after enjoying lunch with her step-daughter, Violet Affleck, and an unidentified friend. The casual yet chic outing highlighted the close bond between Jennifer and Violet, despite separation rumors between Violet’s dad.

The outing comes hours after reports of Garner grappling with the heightened public attention on her children due to her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s relationship with Lopez. Sources say the situation has left Garner feeling blindsided and concerned for her children’s well-being.

An insider close to Garner revealed to Fox News Digital that she was caught off guard by the intense media scrutiny that followed Affleck and Lopez’s renewed romance and subsequent marriage. “Jennifer Garner felt blindsided by Ben’s relationship with JLo,” the source shared. “She doesn’t like her kids in the public eye so much, and that’s been hard for her.”