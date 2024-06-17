Christian Nodal dedicates an emotional message to his daughter Inti on his first Father’s Day

Despite the buzz surrounding recent events in his personal life,Christian Nodal has remained unfazed by the rumors and chatter about him. He has stayed focused on his career while not neglecting his heart and new role as a father. This past weekend was particularly significant for Nodal, marking his first Father’s Day celebration. To commemorate the occasion, the Mexican singer shared a heartfelt dedication to his daughter Inti, whom he shares with singer Cazzu.

©@nodal



The singer is delighted with his role as a dad

On his Instagram stories, Nodal shared a collage capturing special moments from the past eight months with Inti. The collection ranged from intimate to exciting moments, even including pictures from the day his daughter was born. Alongside the post, he penned a touching message for his little girl: “My little sunshine always shining,” he wrote in the first line.

The singer, known for hits like “Kbron y Medio,” expressed the overwhelming emotions he’s felt since becoming Inti’s father, feeling deeply grateful for the blessing of sharing his life with her. “You gave me the greatest pride in this world, which is being your father,” he concluded.

©@nodal



The Mexican singer dedicated a message to his daughter on Father’s Day

Nodal’s Words about Inti amid his breakup with Cazzu

Following the official announcement of his relationship with Ángela Aguilar in an exclusive with HOLA! AMÉRICAS, Christian Nodal addressed his breakup with Cazzu on his Instagram profile. “First of all, Julieta is a person I love and respect for life. We are public figures and artists, but we are not immune to life; love doesn’t always work out,” he said.

He added, “Our time together ended in the best possible way. It was love that gave us the most precious gift life could bring us, the most beautiful thing we could have created together, which is Inti, my daughter, whom I will always love and always take care of…”