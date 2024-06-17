Salma Hayek shares sweet Father’s Day throwback alongside Penelope Cruz and their dads

Salma Hayek celebrated Father’s Day with a great throwback that showcases the friendship that exists between herself and Penelope Cruz. In an Instagram post, Hayek shared a photo alongside Cruz and both of their fathers, reminiscing about the time they celebrated Father’s Day together.

The photo shows Hayek and Cruz in costume, with them wearing black and white period outfits from their film “Bandidas,” which came out in 2006. The two are holding on to their fathers, who smile at the camera. “While shooting Bandidas Penelope Cruz and I had to work on Father’s Day,” Hayek captioned the post. “What a precious memory to celebrate them together on our set. Family is everything.”

Hayek and Cruz have been friends for years, with the two often discussing their special bond and the fact that they joined Hollywood and moved their careers internationally at around the same time.

©GettyImages



Hayek and Cruz

The history between Cruz and Hayek

Cruz and Hayek have been friends ever since Cruz first made her way to Los Angeles. She discussed her friendship with Hayek in an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “I was coming here for two months and I didn’t know anyone here,” said Cruz. “And [Salma] picked me up and said, ‘You’re not going to the hotel. You’re coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you’re going to feel very lonely.’”

Cruz revealed that she ended up sleeping in Hayek’s room, with the two holding on to each other’s hands through the night.